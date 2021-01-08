Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Union Pacific's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Union Pacific's Stock Price And Volume Action

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is currently up 3.31% to a price of $219.89. The stock's current volume for the day is 863.33 thousand, which is approximately 37.31% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.31 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Union Pacific shares are trading higher. The company provided preliminary Q4 operating results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Union Pacific's stock was $200.06 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $213.35 and a low of $105.08 in the past 52 weeks.

