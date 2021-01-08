Here's Why FuelCell, Tesla, Workhorse, Nikola and Nio Stock Is Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of FuelCell, electric vehicle stocks and CureVac are moving.

FuelCell Stock News

FuelCell (NASDAQ: FCEL) trading higher as the confirmation of Joe Biden as U.S. President and recent Democratic victories in Georgia are seen as very favorable for clean energy sectors.

Electric Vehicle Stock News

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS), Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NYSE: LI) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher Thursday as the confirmation of Joe Biden as U.S. President and recent Democratic victories in Georgia alleviate some gridlock concerns and raise more stimulus optimism.&

Tesla shares are also trading higher after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Underperform to Sector Perform and raised its price target from $339 to $700 per share.

CureVac Stock News

German coronavirus vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) said Thursday it has signed a collaboration and services agreement with German chemicals company Bayer (Pink: BAYRY) for the further development, supply and territorial operations of CureVac's CVnCoV.