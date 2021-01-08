Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why FuelCell, Tesla, Workhorse, Nikola and Nio Stock Is Moving
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why FuelCell, Tesla, Workhorse, Nikola and Nio Stock Is Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of FuelCell, electric vehicle stocks and CureVac are moving.

FuelCell Stock News

FuelCell (NASDAQ: FCEL) trading higher as the confirmation of Joe Biden as U.S. President and recent Democratic victories in Georgia are seen as very favorable for clean energy sectors.

Electric Vehicle Stock News

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS), Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NYSE: LI) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher Thursday as the confirmation of Joe Biden as U.S. President and recent Democratic victories in Georgia alleviate some gridlock concerns and raise more stimulus optimism.&

Tesla shares are also trading higher after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Underperform to Sector Perform and raised its price target from $339 to $700 per share.

CureVac Stock News

German coronavirus vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) said Thursday it has signed a collaboration and services agreement with German chemicals company Bayer (Pink: BAYRY) for the further development, supply and territorial operations of CureVac's CVnCoV.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAYRY + CVAC)

41 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
CureVac Shares Rip Higher On Coronavirus Vaccine Deal With Bayer
The Daily Biotech Pulse: CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine Deal, Argenx Out-Licenses Neuromuscular Disorder Drug, Xencor's Oncology Collaboration
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingMovers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.