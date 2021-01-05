Why Fortinet's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Fortinet’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Fortinet’s (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 3.06% to a price of $141.36. The stock’s current volume for the day is 247.02 thousand, which is approximately 23.34% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.06 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Fortinet shares are trading lower after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Fortinet’s stock was $126.94 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $153.33 and a low of $70.2 in the past 52 weeks.

