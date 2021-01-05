Market Overview

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Enphase Energy's Stock Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 10:43am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In Enphase Energy's Stock Today

Enphase Energy’s (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock is trading up 8.12% to a price of $183.76. The stock’s current volume for the day is 1.55 million, which is approximately 51.29% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.02 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Enphase Energy shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $127 to $232 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Enphase Energy’s stock was $134.32 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $189.41 and a low of $21.49 in the past 52 weeks.

