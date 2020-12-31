Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Disney Or Baidu?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of Tesla, Disney and Baidu are moving.

Tesla Stock News

Founded in 2003, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

On Oct. 21, the company reported third-quarter revenue of $8.77 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 39%. Revenue for the Palo Alto-based EV manufacturer came in higher than estimates of $8.26 billion. The sum of all automotive sales revenue for Tesla was $7.6 billion.

Why are shares of Tesla moving? Tesla shares are trading higher after a Wedbush analyst said the company is on track to meet its 500,000-vehicle delivery target for 2020.

A Credit Suisse analyst said they see Tesla's fourth-quarter deliveries at roughly 183,000.

Disney Stock News

Disney (NYSE: DIS) owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, making live-action and animated films in studios such as Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm. Disney also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.

The company recently announced its on-demand TV and movie streaming service Disney+ has reached 86.8 million subscribers. Top competitors to Disney+ streaming services include Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime VIdeo.

Disney shares are trading higher as the overall market is trading higher on positive sentiment as the year closes. The Benzinga newsdesk does not see any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Baidu Stock News

Baidu provides internet search services in China and internationally. The company's iQIYI segment provides online entertainment and online advertising services. Baidu's core segment is responsible for access to search services, a personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests as well as a video sharing platform.

Since Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)'s Google is banned in mainland China, Baidu’s search and information services are often referred to as the "Google of China."

Shares of Baidu have traded higher of late following reports that China and the European Union have reached a deal in principle for trade and investments.

Photo courtesy of Disney.