Why Net Element's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Net Element’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Net Element’s (NASDAQ: NETE) stock is trading up 28.67% to a price of $15.08. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 14.04 million, about 654.09% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.15 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Net Element shares are trading higher after the company's merger partner, Mullen Technologies, received a letter of intent for a purchase order of 1,500 MX-05 Electric Vehicles.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $9.52 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $20.08 and as low as $1.47.

