Why Regional Health Properties, Inc. Common Stock's Stock is Trading Higher Today
The Price And Volume Action In Regional Health Properties, Inc. Common Stock's Stock Today
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RHE) is currently up 108.61% to a price of $2.18. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 197.56 thousand, about 134.01% of its recent 30-day volume average of 147.43 thousand.
Why It’s Moving
Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Regional Health Properties shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.
Further Analysis of Recent Price Action
The stock’s 50-day moving average was $1.51 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $2.72 and fallen to a low of $0.75.
