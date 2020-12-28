Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Addex Therapeutics's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Addex Therapeutics's Stock Today

Addex Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ: ADXN) stock has been falling Monday, down 39.65% to a price of $15.2. The stock’s volume is currently 137.81 thousand, which is roughly 600.3% of its recent 30-day volume average of 22.96 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Addex Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the stock rose as much as 182% Thursday.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $11.9 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $37.52 and fallen to a low of $6.19.

