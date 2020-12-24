Thinking About Buying Stock In Alibaba, Nio, CureVac Or Luminar?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s why shares of Alibaba, Luminar, CureVac and are moving.

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower after Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into the company.

Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are trading lower potentially on reports Apple is working on a self-driving EV.

CureVac NV (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares are trading higher. The company on Monday announced it would start a phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) shares are trading lower after a filing showed registration for a shelf offering of common stock and warrants via selling shareholders.