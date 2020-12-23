Market Overview

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Nikola's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2020 11:08am   Comments
Nikola’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Nikola’s (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 9.46% to a price of $15.2. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 16.38 million, about 67.23% of its recent 30-day volume average of 24.37 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nikola shares are trading lower after the company and Republic Services discontinued their collaboration on refuse truck development.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Nikola’s stock was $20.82 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $93.99 and a low of $16.01 in the past 52 weeks.

