Why Is It Moving? Looking At Document Security Systems, Inc. Common Stock's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Document Security Systems, Inc. Common Stock's Stock Today

Document Security Systems, Inc. Common Stock’s (AMEX:DSS) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.5% to a price of $6.67. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 164.54 thousand, about 68.42% of its recent 30-day volume average of 240.50 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Document Security Systems shares are trading higher after the company's Impact BioMedical subsidiary entered an exclusive distribution agreement with BioMed Technology Asia Pacific Holdings Limited.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $5.06 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $10.55 and fallen to a low of $0.12.

