Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Magna International's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Magna International's Stock Today

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) is currently up 9.68% to a price of $71.68. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.87 million, about 299.67% of its recent 30-day volume average of 957.93 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Magna International shares are trading higher after the company and LG Electronics announced a joint venture to manufacture e-motors, inverters and on board chargers for EVs.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $58.69 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $66.87 and fallen to a low of $22.75.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.