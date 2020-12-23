Why Vivopower International Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Vivopower International's Stock Today

Vivopower International’s (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 29.65% to a price of $10.16. The stock’s volume is currently 8.53 million, which is roughly 735.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.16 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Vivopower International shares are trading higher after the company announced that it proposed a $250 million Australian distribution agreement for Tembo light electric vehicles.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Vivopower International’s stock was $8.02 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $24.33 and a low of $0.59 in the past 52 weeks.

