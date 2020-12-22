Market Overview

Why Apple Is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 10:39am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In Apple's Stock Today

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 3.86% to a price of $133.29. The stock’s volume is currently 64.11 million, which is roughly 63.48% of its recent 30-day volume average of 101.00 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Apple shares are trading higher following reports suggesting the company could enter the self-driving vehicle industry.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Apple’s stock was $119.17 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $137.98 and a low of $53.15 in the past 52 weeks.

