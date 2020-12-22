Why IAC/InterActiveCorp's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In IAC/InterActiveCorp's Stock Today

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is currently up 14.12% to a price of $183.99. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 701.56 thousand, about 104.1% of its recent 30-day volume average of 673.95 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: IAC shares are trading higher after the company announced its Board of Directors has approved a plan to spin-off its full stake in Vimeo.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $136.38 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $324.74 and as low as $100.22.

