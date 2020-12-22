Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, FuboTV, Apple, Shopify Or Snowflake?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of Palantir, FuboTV, Apple, Shopify and Snowflake are moving.

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher after the company announced the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems opted to execute the second year of its partnership with Palantir on the Army Vantage program for $113.8 million.

FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after Axios reported the company is considering exclusive sports content deals.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) shares are trading higher following a report indicating Apple is targeting electric car production as early as 2024 and is expected to partner with outside lidar companies for some sensors.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares are trading higher as investors weigh news of a new Covid strain in the UK. Shopify has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading higher as investors weigh news of a new Covid strain in the UK. Some software companies have been beneficiaries of the pandemic.