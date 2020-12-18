12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares increased by 33.02% to $2.88 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Venus Concept's trading volume reached 228.9K shares. This is 227.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock moved upwards by 26.4% to $3.59. This security traded at a volume of 749.4K shares come close, making up 29.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.6. At the close, Corbus Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 5.4 million shares. This is 109.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) shares moved upwards by 5.42% to $8.35. At the close, Ra Medical Systems's trading volume reached 176.1K shares. This is 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares rose 5.34% to $1.58. This security traded at a volume of 92.4K shares come close, making up 6.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.4 million.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $3.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.3K shares, which is 5.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $163.2 million.
Losers
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares fell 19.5% to $9.33 during Friday's after-market session. Evelo Biosciences's trading volume hit 32.3K shares by close, accounting for 12.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.9 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares decreased by 8.99% to $1.52. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.6K shares, which is 0.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock declined by 7.37% to $1.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 90.3K shares, which is 35.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares decreased by 5.96% to $0.95. At the close, 9 Meters Biopharma's trading volume reached 444.2K shares. This is 13.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.2 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares fell 4.42% to $1.3. At the close, VistaGen Therapeutics's trading volume reached 245.2K shares. This is 31.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.1 million.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares fell 3.96% to $30.87. At the close, Frequency Therapeutics's trading volume reached 24.9K shares. This is 13.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.