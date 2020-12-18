Market Overview

Why SunPower's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 10:41am   Comments
SunPower’s Stock Price And Volume Action

SunPower’s (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock is trading up 10.47% to a price of $26.94. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.52 million, about 35.31% of its recent 30-day volume average of 7.13 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several solar companies are trading higher amid momentum in renewable energy and EV stocks for the session.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $19.45 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $26.14 and as low as $4.03.

