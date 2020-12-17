Why Lennar Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Lennar's Stock Today

Lennar’s (NYSE: LEN) stock is trading up 9.55% to a price of $81.12. The stock’s volume is currently 2.12 million, which is roughly 76.14% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.79 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Lennar shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $76.62 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $86.8 and fallen to a low of $25.42.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.