Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Nio, Carnival, Plug Power Or Moderna?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is "why is it moving?" That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro.

WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. WIIMs are helpful when you need to know why a stock is moving, or it’s not immediately clear as to why.

Here’s why shares of Palantir, Nio, Carnival, Plug Power and Moderna are moving.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower amid continued post-IPO volatility. The Benzinga news desk is not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher amid volatility in EV names. The stock dipped last week following the announcement of a common stock offering.

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) are trading lower, potentially selling off following heavy momentum in the sector leading up to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Plug Power (NYSE: PLUG) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will supply Walmart (NYSE: WMT) with hydrogen and fuel cell solutions.

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading lower despite FDA documents showing the effectiveness of the company's vaccine. The stock may be selling off following its recent run, which was driven by COVID-19 vaccine optimism.