Why QuantumScape's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 10:14am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In QuantumScape's Stock Today

QuantumScape’s (NYSE: QS) stock is trading up 8.82% to a price of $60.13. The stock’s current volume for the day is 3.40 million, which is approximately 17.21% of its previous 30-day average volume of 19.76 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: QuantumScape shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company on Tuesday released performance data for its solid-state battery technology.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $52.3 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $87.5 and as low as $28.63.

