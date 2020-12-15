Why Baidu Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Baidu's Stock Today

Baidu’s (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 10.83% to a price of $175.81. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.77 million, about 66.58% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.17 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Baidu shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $170 price target.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $138.06 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $167.29 and fallen to a low of $82.0.

