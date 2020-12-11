These Analysts Say Disney's Investor Report Was 'Breathtaking'

Boston Private Wealth Management's Shannon Saccocia and Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal on CNBC's "Halfitme Report," said they own both The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stocks and believe Disney's investor report was "breathtaking."

Disney's stock was trading up 13.77% at $175.92 at the time of publication Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $178.53 and a 52-week low of $79.07.