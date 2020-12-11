Market Overview

These Analysts Say Disney's Investor Report Was 'Breathtaking'

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 1:24pm   Comments
Boston Private Wealth Management's Shannon Saccocia and Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal on CNBC's "Halfitme Report," said they own both The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stocks and believe Disney's investor report was "breathtaking."

Disney's stock was trading up 13.77% at $175.92 at the time of publication Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $178.53 and a 52-week low of $79.07.

