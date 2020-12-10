11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) stock rose 2.54% to $29.85 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Construction Partners's trading volume reached 12.9K shares. This is 5.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $2.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 665, accounting for 0.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock rose 2.07% to $0.86. Pyxis Tankers's trading volume hit 204 shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock rose 1.92% to $1.06. At the close, Staffing 360 Solutions's trading volume reached 29.5K shares. This is 0.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares moved upwards by 1.57% to $11.51. At the close, Infrastructure and Energy's trading volume reached 2.6K shares. This is 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.2 million.

Losers

Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares declined by 23.27% to $1.55 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Professional Diversity's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 240.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock decreased by 6.24% to $3.01. FreightCar America's trading volume hit 15.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares declined by 3.63% to $1.33. This security traded at a volume of 29.3K shares come close, making up 0.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.

NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) stock fell 3.32% to $29.42. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.8K shares, which is 4.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $539.7 million.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares fell 3.15% to $0.75. At the close, ToughBuilt Industries's trading volume reached 39.2K shares. This is 1.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 2.23% to $3.96. At the close, Polar Power's trading volume reached 500 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.