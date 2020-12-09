Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Rocket Pharmaceuticals's Stock Today

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) is currently up 73.77% to a price of $59.82. The stock’s volume is currently 3.47 million, which is roughly 874.82% of its recent 30-day volume average of 397.10 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after the company announced preliminary data from its open-label, Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-A501.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals’s stock was $29.43 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $35.0 and a low of $9.01 in the past 52 weeks.

