Why Is It Moving? Looking At Greenwich LifeSciences's Price Action Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2020 10:47am   Comments
Greenwich LifeSciences’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Greenwich LifeSciences’s (NASDAQ: GLSI) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 350.11% to a price of $19.85. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.32 million, about 10387.18% of its recent 30-day volume average of 22.31 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Greenwich LifeSciences shares are trading higher after the company announced a poster presentation of five-year data for its GP2 Phase IIb Clinical Trial.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $4.56 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $5.8 and fallen to a low of $3.26.

