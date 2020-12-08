Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why IGM Biosciences's Stock is Trading Higher Today

IGM Biosciences’s Stock Price And Volume Action

IGM Biosciences’s (NASDAQ: IGMS) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 46.87% to a price of $114.17. The stock’s volume is currently 1.02 million, which is roughly 366.62% of its recent 30-day volume average of 278.40 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: IGM Biosciences shares are trading lower as the stock is experiencing post-IPO volatility from yesterday after the stock opened for trade above the IPO price.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $63.73 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $89.81 and fallen to a low of $20.34.

