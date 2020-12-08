Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why IGM Biosciences's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2020 1:37pm   Comments
Share:

IGM Biosciences’s Stock Price And Volume Action

IGM Biosciences’s (NASDAQ: IGMS) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 46.87% to a price of $114.17. The stock’s volume is currently 1.02 million, which is roughly 366.62% of its recent 30-day volume average of 278.40 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: IGM Biosciences shares are trading lower as the stock is experiencing post-IPO volatility from yesterday after the stock opened for trade above the IPO price.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $63.73 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $89.81 and fallen to a low of $20.34.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IGMS)

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
7 Biotechs Moving On Hematology Conference Presentations
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Hematology Conference Gets Underway, Vanda And BioCryst Await FDA Decisions
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.