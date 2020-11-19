12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock increased by 37.5% to $0.17 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:37 EST, Titan Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 136.5 million, which is 727.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares increased by 27.11% to $44.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 533.1K, which is 32.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.4 million.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) shares rose 24.73% to $23.27. As of 12:37 EST, Corcept Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 96.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares rose 19.55% to $2.42. Trading volume for Medigus's stock is 26.5 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 584.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) shares moved upwards by 12.91% to $7.08. Trading volume for Aquestive Therapeutics's stock is 743.9K as of 12:37 EST. This is 73.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $238.0 million.
- Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) stock moved upwards by 12.89% to $4.99. Liminal Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 659.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.6 million.
Losers
- MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX) stock declined by 12.26% to $12.6 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 881.7K, which is 923.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $483.9 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares declined by 11.95% to $1.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 301.3K, which is 155.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) stock decreased by 10.48% to $83.27. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 921.51% of Berkeley Lights's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST).
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares decreased by 9.22% to $7.68. As of 12:37 EST, Erytech Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9K, which is 201.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.5 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock decreased by 8.93% to $1.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 1.2 million, which is 307.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) shares fell 8.76% to $0.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 273.6K, which is 142.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksMovers