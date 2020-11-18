11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) stock increased by 24.37% to $13.37. As of 12:32 EST, CIIG Merger's stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million, which is 5782.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $432.4 million.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock moved upwards by 18.43% to $6.68. Trading volume for LendingClub's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 171.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $466.7 million.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares rose 11.07% to $1.66. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 53.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.6 million.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares moved upwards by 10.69% to $7.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 239.6K shares, making up 98.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $242.9 million.
- HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HCCH) stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $15.09. The current volume of 278.3K shares is 324.26% of HL Acquisitions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $99.0 million.
Losers
- National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock declined by 9.88% to $11.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 234 shares is 104.0% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 7.91% to $17.7. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 184.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares fell 7.04% to $2.51. As of 12:32 EST, Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 182.7K, which is 48.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock fell 6.36% to $15.18. As of 12:32 EST, Atlanticus Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 15.6K, which is 157.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.8 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares fell 5.39% to $5.8. Trading volume for UP Fintech Holding's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 157.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $819.2 million.
- Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) stock decreased by 5.29% to $3.08. Trading volume for Banco BBVA Argentina's stock is 366.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 67.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.7 million.
Posted-In: Financial Services StocksMovers