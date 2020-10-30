12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares increased by 15.62% to $8.8 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 220.41% of Covanta Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares rose 13.74% to $8.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 159.2K, which is 77.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $303.8 million.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock rose 12.71% to $5.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.5 million, which is 435.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) stock rose 9.59% to $54.8. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.5K shares, making up 301.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $272.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) stock increased by 9.42% to $7.2. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 444.4K shares, making up 86.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.8 million.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares rose 9.16% to $9.71. The current volume of 160.0K shares is 78.47% of Energy Recovery's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $540.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock declined by 20.96% to $5.87 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.5 million, which is 145.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 14.65% to $3.16. Polar Power's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 88.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 12.64% to $2.42. TD Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 131.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 51.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.9 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock decreased by 11.77% to $2.4. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 585.5K shares, making up 6.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.0 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock decreased by 11.33% to $7.01. Trading volume for Flux Power Holdings's stock is 51.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 14.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares fell 10.62% to $1.95. Greenland Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 83.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 67.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
