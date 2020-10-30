Market Overview

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal Sees Apple Buying Opportunity

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 1:10pm   Comments
Jim Lebenthal on CNBC's Fast Money show says Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) recent dip shows a buying opportunity.

Lebenthal says Apple has had a significant run in 2020, and the recent dip only brings us back to where the stock was three months ago. 

He believes people are just "pulling chips from the table," and this is the reason why he's unworried about the stock dip.

Apple's stock was trading down 5.68% at $108.76 at the time of publication Friday. The company has a 52-week high of $137.98 and a 52-week low of $53.15.

