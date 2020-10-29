12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares moved upwards by 18.11% to $0.81 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 471.8% of Iconix Brand Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares moved upwards by 16.79% to $2.92. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.8 million shares, making up 368.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.8 million.
- Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) stock increased by 12.84% to $21.09. Li Auto Inc's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 117.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares increased by 11.24% to $32.04. The current volume of 7.1 million shares is 243.91% of Tupperware Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares rose 11.1% to $34.73. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 185.44% of Kontoor Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares moved upwards by 11.04% to $30.57. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.4 million shares, making up 101.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 billion.
Losers
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares declined by 27.82% to $4.75 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Blue Apron Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 282.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares fell 22.17% to $16.61. At Home Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 107.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 17.22% to $6.74. The current volume of 429.1K shares is 43.63% of Applied UV's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares declined by 15.87% to $21.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.3 million, which is 312.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 12.0% to $3.92. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 985.9K shares, making up 15.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $240.8 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 9.44% to $0.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 19.7 million, which is 61.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.