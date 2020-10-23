12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) stock increased by 27.08% to $29.55 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Strattec Security's stock is 51.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 475.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock increased by 23.07% to $3.2. The current volume of 15.4 million shares is 669.55% of Ever-Glory Intl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock rose 11.95% to $14.46. The current volume of 19.3 million shares is 540.55% of Mattel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock increased by 7.93% to $6.59. Natuzzi's stock is trading at a volume of 147.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 13.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares rose 6.59% to $1.94. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 369.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock rose 6.21% to $15.37. As of 12:31 EST, Lands' End's stock is trading at a volume of 79.9K, which is 34.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $501.0 million.

Losers

KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares decreased by 22.25% to $3.04 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, KBS Fashion Group's stock is trading at a volume of 549.0K, which is 178.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares fell 13.12% to $15.41. The current volume of 5.9 million shares is 215.58% of Bloomin Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock decreased by 12.46% to $7.38. The current volume of 550.3K shares is 86.99% of Sequential Brands Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $486.3 million.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares fell 11.2% to $2.22. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 131.8K shares, making up 130.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares decreased by 11.0% to $30.43. As of 12:31 EST, BJ's Restaurants's stock is trading at a volume of 685.9K, which is 148.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $677.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) stock declined by 9.46% to $5.79. Trading volume for Horizon Global's stock is 90.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 113.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.6 million.