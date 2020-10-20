12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares increased by 17.91% to $33.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Snap's trading volume reached 8.8 million shares. This is 39.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock increased by 9.18% to $1.07. At the close, TuanChe's trading volume reached 15.5K shares. This is 44.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares increased by 5.98% to $48.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 900.2K, accounting for 5.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares rose 3.49% to $47.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 802.5K, accounting for 4.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 billion.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares rose 3.22% to $276.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 883.3K shares, which is 3.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $786.9 billion.

Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock rose 1.95% to $3.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2K shares, which is 0.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.0 million.

Losers

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares fell 4.88% to $499.78 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 28.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares declined by 3.84% to $0.85. This security traded at a volume of 4.5K shares come close, making up 3.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares decreased by 3.54% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 154.2K, accounting for 10.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.5 million.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares decreased by 2.81% to $2.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 700 shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock decreased by 2.44% to $1.2. This security traded at a volume of 16.0K shares come close, making up 1.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares declined by 1.57% to $214.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 156.6K, accounting for 1.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 billion.