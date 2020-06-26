Why The Gap's Stock Is Surging

The Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares were trading higher Friday after it was reported the company has partnered with Kanye West's Yeezy brand.

West, who used to work at a Gap store in Chicago as a teen, will see his clothing line appear in Gap stores in 2021. The line of clothing is called YEEZY Gap.

The Gap retails apparel, accessories and personal care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, Janie & Jack and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates nearly half of Gap's sales.

The Gap shares were trading 30.02% higher at $13.21 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.86 and a 52-week low of $5.26.

Courtesy photo.