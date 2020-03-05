20 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
Gainers
- Envision Solar Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) stock surged 12.6% to $11.26 during Thursday's regular session.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $25.32. The most recent rating by Stifel, on March 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.
- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) stock increased by 10.8% to $3.58.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares surged 10.7% to $2.58.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $1.28.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares rose 8.1% to $30.01. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Feb. 4, is at Outperform, with a price target of $25.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares rose 7.4% to 38 cents.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $24.36. The most recent rating by Needham, on Feb. 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.
- CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPAH) stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $2.80.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock increased by 6.5% to $56.97. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb. 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.
Losers
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) shares decreased by 18.3% to $5.72 during Thursday's regular session.
- CalAmp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares fell 17.2% to $8.22. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Dec. 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) shares decreased by 16.8% to $93.56. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 5, is at Outperform, with a price target of $124.
- Comtech Telecomms, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTL) stock plummeted 16.0% to $24.38.
- Sabre, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABR) stock plummeted 14.8% to $11.16. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on Feb. 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.50.
- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) stock declined 13.9% to $1.55.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) stock fell 9% to $23.14. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on March 4, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $30.
- OneSpan, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) stock declined 8.5% to $16.92.
- Summit Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) stock fell 8.1% to 37 cents.
- WEX, Inc. (NYSE: WEX) shares decreased by 7.9% to $168.09. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on March 5, is at Neutral, with a price target of $211.
