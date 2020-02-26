21 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Teladoc Health (NASDAQ: TDOC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.

Box (NYSE: BOX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY21 EPS guidance above estimates and Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and Q4 & FY19 sales results.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) shares are trading higher after the company withdrew its proposed public offering $2 million worth of common stock.

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Elastic (NASDAQ: ESTC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Losers

Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 room nights booked guidance down 5-10% year over year and EPS guidance below estimates.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading lower after the company reported it does not expect to meet Q3 More Personal Computing segment goal due to coronavirus.

Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Carvana (NASDAQ: CVNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.

Fiesta Restaurant (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.