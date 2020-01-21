Market Overview

12 Telecom Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
January 21, 2020 2:31pm   Comments
Gainers

Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock surged 8.5% to $0.84 during Tuesday's regular session.

B Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOM) shares rose 6.9% to $1.70.

Radcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDCM) stock surged 3.8% to $9.39.

MER Telemanagement Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock surged 3.6% to $1.15.

Sprint, Inc. (NYSE:S) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $4.96.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) stock rose 3.0% to $13.41.

Losers

Frontier Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTR) shares plummeted 10.9% to $0.57 during Tuesday's regular session.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) shares plummeted 5.2% to $2.53.

Consolidated Comms Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock declined 4.2% to $4.07.

Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares fell 4.0% to $6.75. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares declined 3.7% to $5.32.

Iridium Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) stock declined 3.3% to $26.05.

