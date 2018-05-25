Benzinga's Weekly Movers For The Week Of May 25, 2018
Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.
Biggest Gainers
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX): Up 768.1 percent after the stock began trading on an adjusted basis following 1-for-10 reverse split.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV): Up 753 percent after the stock began trading on adjusted basis following 1-for-10 reverse split.
- Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC): Up 278 percent after 1-for-5 reverse split took effect. The company reported Monday that FCX-007 was well-tolerated and showed "positive" trends.
- VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN): Up 47.5 percent after Oppenheimer initiated coverage Thursday with an Outperform rating and $6 PT, implying 520-percent upside. The firm’s stance was based on a positive outlook on the company’s AV-101 antidepressant.
Biggest Losers
- China Lodging Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT): Down 75.6 percent on no apparent news.
- Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH): Down 65.5 percent after the FDA issued a CRL on Thursday saying it could not approve meloxicam in its current form.
- Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES): Down 47.8 percent after the company on Thursday reported a Q1 earnings miss and cut FY18 sales guidance. The company said Q1 results were “challenged” due to declining comps and decelerating dine-in traffic.
- ZEA Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA): Down 26.2 percent after reporting a Q1 miss Tuesday.
