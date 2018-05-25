Benzinga’s Weekly Movers For The Week Of May 25, 2018

The data presented below was compiled using a Screener widget and a Newsfeed widget on the Benzinga Pro platform. The Screener is customizable and is available for the pre-market and after-hours sessions in addition the the intraday session. To try out these widgets, sign up for a trial of the Benzinga Pro platform.

Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.

Biggest Gainers

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX): Up 768.1 percent after the stock began trading on an adjusted basis following 1-for-10 reverse split.

(NASDAQ: CYTX): Up 768.1 percent after the stock began trading on an adjusted basis following 1-for-10 reverse split. Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV): Up 753 percent after the stock began trading on adjusted basis following 1-for-10 reverse split.

(NASDAQ: ACHV): Up 753 percent after the stock began trading on adjusted basis following 1-for-10 reverse split. Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC): Up 278 percent after 1-for-5 reverse split took effect. The company reported Monday that FCX-007 was well-tolerated and showed "positive" trends.

(NASDAQ: FCSC): Up 278 percent after 1-for-5 reverse split took effect. The company reported Monday that FCX-007 was well-tolerated and showed "positive" trends. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN): Up 47.5 percent after Oppenheimer initiated coverage Thursday with an Outperform rating and $6 PT, implying 520-percent upside. The firm’s stance was based on a positive outlook on the company’s AV-101 antidepressant.

Biggest Losers