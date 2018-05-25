Market Overview

Benzinga's Weekly Movers For The Week Of May 25, 2018

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2018 4:54pm   Comments
Benzinga’s Weekly Movers For The Week Of May 25, 2018 

The data presented below was compiled using a Screener widget and a Newsfeed widget on the Benzinga Pro platform. The Screener is customizable and is available for the pre-market and after-hours sessions in addition the the intraday session. To try out these widgets, sign up for a trial of the Benzinga Pro platform.

Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.

Biggest Gainers

  • Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX): Up 768.1 percent after the stock began trading on an adjusted basis following 1-for-10 reverse split.
  • Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV): Up 753 percent after the stock began trading on adjusted basis following 1-for-10 reverse split.
  • Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC): Up 278 percent after 1-for-5 reverse split took effect. The company reported Monday that FCX-007 was well-tolerated and showed "positive" trends.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN): Up 47.5 percent after Oppenheimer initiated coverage Thursday with an Outperform rating and $6 PT, implying 520-percent upside. The firm’s stance was based on a positive outlook on the company’s AV-101 antidepressant.

Biggest Losers

  • China Lodging Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT): Down 75.6 percent on no apparent news.
  • Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH): Down 65.5 percent after the FDA issued a CRL on Thursday saying it could not approve meloxicam in its current form.
  • Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES): Down 47.8 percent after the company on Thursday reported a Q1 earnings miss and cut FY18 sales guidance. The company said Q1 results were “challenged” due to declining comps and decelerating dine-in traffic.
  • ZEA Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA): Down 26.2 percent after reporting a Q1 miss Tuesday.

Posted-In: Movers Trading Ideas

