20 Biggest Movers Of The Week: Genprex, Chipotle, Valeritas And More

Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.

Biggest Gainers

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) up 140 percent; The low-float biotech stock has tripled since the company’s March 29 IPO. The stock’s analyst quiet period will expire on May 8.

FC Global Realty Inc (NASDAQ: FCRE) up 60 percent on 814 times average trading volume despite no company-specific news this week.

(NASDAQ: FCRE) up 60 percent on 814 times average trading volume despite no company-specific news this week. Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) up 37.8 percent. The stock saw sharp volatility after it announced on Monday it had secured an exclusive license to Juniper Pharmaceuticals' IVR platform.

Shares of low-float medical diagnostics company Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) were up 99 percent this week after experiencing sharp volatility, including multiple trading halts with little formal news to justify the price action. On Friday, rumors circulated of an offering set to be priced after the close.

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) up 29.3 percent. The company on Thursday announced it would extend the deadline for its strategic agreement with Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI).

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) up 38.6 percent after TechCrunch reported possible interest in the company from Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) up 42.4 percent after the company on Wednesday reported strong Q1 results.

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) up 34.6 percent after the company reported strong Q1 results and issued upbeat Q2 and FY18 guidance.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) up 32.8 percent; The company in a proxy filing mentioned $60.5M investment from EW Healthcare Partners, previously detailed in a March 28 press release.

SemiLEDs Corp (NASDAQ: LEDS) up 38.3 percent. The stock experienced high volatile after rumors on Monday that Samsung was "researching possibility of combining quantum dot technology with micro LED TVs."

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME) up 35.6 percent after the company on Monday announced an expansion of its bispecific antibody agreement with Celgene.

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK) up 36.3 percent after a Thursday 8-K revealed deals with Arkoma, Williston Drilling to buy oil & gas properties in North Dakota.

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY); The low-float stock was up 24.4 percent despite no company-specific news.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) down 44.5 percent despite no formal news regarding the company; It's set to report Q1 results on May 9.

Rex Energy Corp (NASDAQ: REXX) up 34.7 percent despite no company-specific news.

(NASDAQ: REXX) up 34.7 percent despite no company-specific news. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) up 28.9 percent after reporting mixed Q1 results; Several firms upgraded ratings.

Biggest Losers