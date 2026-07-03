Below is a look at the most-searched tickers for June, along with how interest compares to recent months.

Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on July 1 closing prices and do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

2. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Current Price: $1,032.28

52-Week Range: $103.38 to $1,255.00

Year-to-Date Return: +227.3%

April/May/June Search Rank: 4 th /1 st /1 st

/1 /1 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

3. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Current Price: $197.58

52-Week Range: $152.98 to $236.54

Year-to-Date Return: +4.6%

April/May/June Search Rank: 6 th /3 rd /6th

/3 /6th 2025 Search Rank: 3rd

4. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Current Price: $425.30

52-Week Range: $288.77 to $498.82

Year-to-Date Return: -2.9%

April/May/June Search Rank: 2 nd /4 th /4th

/4 /4th 2025 Search Rank: 2nd

5. SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK)

Current Price: $2,032.22

52-Week Range: $40.10 to $2,354.39

Year-to-Date Return: +638.3%

April/May/June Search Rank: 10 th /5 th /8 th

/5 /8 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

6. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Current Price: $294.38

52-Week Range: $201.50 to $317.40

Year-to-Date Return: +8.6%

April/May/June Search Rank: Not in Top 12/7 th /9 th

/9 2025 Search Rank: 7th

7. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Current Price: $725.17

52-Week Range: $546.12 to $748.63

Year-to-Date Return: +18.3%

April/May/June Search Rank: 9 th /Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12 2025 Search Rank: 8th

8. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Current Price: $540.88

52-Week Range: $133.50 to $584.73

Year-to-Date Return: +142.0%

April/May/June Search Rank: Not in Top 12/6 th /Not in Top 12

/Not in Top 12 2025 Search Rank: 6th

9. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Current Price: $125.73

52-Week Range: $106.38 to $207.52

Year-to-Date Return: -25.1%

April/May/June Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: 4th

10. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)

Current Price: $127.02

52-Week Range: $18.96 to $142.34

Year-to-Date Return: +222.6%

April/May/June Search Rank: 7 th /8 th /7 th

/8 /7 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

11. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Current Price: $384.28

52-Week Range: $349.20 to $555.45

Year-to-Date Return: -18.9%

April/May/June Search Rank: 11 th /Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

12. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Current Price: $612.91

52-Week Range: $520.26 to $796.25

Year-to-Date Return: -5.8%

April/May/June Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: 11th

2026 Search Rank Changes

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, Nvidia and Tesla ranking among the top four stocks likely comes as no surprise, as those stocks have regularly ranked highest each month.

Micron has soared up the top 12, ranking first for the months of May and June. SanDisk has also surged up the leaderboard. Neither of those stocks ranked in the top 12 for the full 2025 year.

Intel and Microsoft were the other two stocks above that did not rank in the top 12 in the 2025 year.

Falling out of the top 10 from 2025 to the midway point of 2026 are Opendoor, CoreWeave, Amazon.com and Rigetti Computing.

Overall, the list is quite heavy of large-cap technology names, which follows the monthly trends.

Benzinga will continue to monitor the top-searched tickers each month and see which names top the list at the end of the year.

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