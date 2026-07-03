Yet even after Thursday’s sharp decline, Applied Optoelectronics’ stock remains up more than 205% year to date and over 320% in the past year. By comparison, Nvidia has gained about 3% in 2026 and roughly 22% over the last 12 months, highlighting just how extraordinary AAOI’s rally has been.

AAOI’s AI Rally Faces Its Biggest Test

Thursday’s sell-off wasn’t just about Meta’s comments—it was also about expectations.

Applied Optoelectronics has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure buildout, supplying high-speed optical transceivers that help connect massive GPU clusters inside AI data centers. As hyperscalers accelerated spending on AI infrastructure, investors poured into companies enabling the networking backbone behind those deployments.

That enthusiasm transformed AAOI into one of Wall Street’s hottest AI momentum trades, leaving little room for even modest signs of caution.

Was Zuckerberg the Cause—or Just the Trigger?

Not everyone is convinced the market reaction reflects a change in the industry’s long-term outlook.

Several traders and analysts argued the sell-off was an overreaction, pointing to continued supply constraints and healthy customer demand. Lumentum has previously said its AI-related bookings extend into 2027, while industry forecasts continue to project strong growth for the optical networking market over the next several years.

If that’s the case, Zuckerberg’s comments may have simply provided an excuse for investors to lock in gains after one of the strongest rallies in the AI sector.

What Investors Should Watch

For investors, Thursday’s decline serves as a reminder that leadership stocks often face the highest expectations. Applied Optoelectronics may have lost 17% in a single session, but it remains one of the AI trade’s standout performers in 2026.

The next catalyst is unlikely to come from commentary alone.

If those investments remain intact, Thursday’s sell-off could be remembered less as the start of a downturn and more as a reality check for one of the market’s hottest AI trades.

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