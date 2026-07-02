Below is a look at the most-searched tickers for June, along with how interest compares to recent months.

Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on July 1 closing prices and do not include dividends.

1. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

2. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

Current Price: $745.76

52-Week Range: $616.62 to $760.40

Year-to-Date Return: +9.2%

March/April/May Search Rank: 1 st /1 st /2 nd

/1 /2 2025 Search Rank: 1st

3. SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX)

Current Price: $157.54

52-Week Range: $147.11 to $225.64

Year-to-Date Return: -2.1%

March/April/May Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

4. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Current Price: $425.30

52-Week Range: $288.77 to $498.82

Year-to-Date Return: -2.9%

March/April/May Search Rank: 11 th /2 nd /4 th

/2 /4 2025 Search Rank: 2nd

5. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Current Price: $272.05

52-Week Range: $61.44 to $329.88

Year-to-Date Return: +204.3%

March/April/May Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

6. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Current Price: $197.58

52-Week Range: $152.98 to $236.54

Year-to-Date Return: +4.6%

March/April/May Search Rank: 9 th /6 th /3 rd

/6 /3 2025 Search Rank: 3rd

7. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)

Current Price: $127.02

52-Week Range: $18.96 to $142.34

Year-to-Date Return: +222.6%

March/April/May Search Rank: Not in Top 12/7 th /8 th

/8 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

8. SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK)

Current Price: $2,032.22

52-Week Range: $40.10 to $2,354.39

Year-to-Date Return: +638.3%

March/April/May Search Rank: Not in Top 12/10 th /5 th

/5 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

9. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Current Price: $294.38

52-Week Range: $201.50 to $317.40

Year-to-Date Return: +8.6%

March/April/May Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/7 th

2025 Search Rank: 7th

10. Freecast Inc (NASDAQ:CAST)

Current Price: $4.86

52-Week Range: $0.50 to $33.00

Year-to-Date Return: -46.8%

March/April/May Search Rank: Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12/Not in Top 12

2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 12

Search Interest Changes

The month of June saw several changes to the top 12 with SpaceX joining the list for the first time after its highly anticipated IPO.

SpaceX went public on June 12 and despite being public for less than two thirds of the month ranked third, one of the highest ever initial entries on the Benzinga Pro leaderboard in memory.

The other newcomers for the month of June were Marvell Technology and Freecast. Marvell’s inclusion comes with the stock soaring and strong interest in semiconductor stocks. Freecast saw its stock soar, but it may have been a short-timed move and the stock likely won’t be in the top 12 moving forward.

Nvidia, which previously ranked in the top three each month, continued its fall in 2026, ranking sixth for the month of June. While Nvidia continues to rank in the top 12 each month, the stock has now ranked outside of the top 5 for three of the last four months.

Micron ranking first for a second straight month is also a big storyline and shows how much interest the company continues to get each month. The top three spots were often reserved for SPY, Tesla, Nvidia and sometimes a random other name. Micron is now taking control of the top 12 list and it will be interesting to see how long this can continue.

Oracle and Broadcom round out the top 12 and are two names that appeared in the top 12 various months in 2025, but have not cracked the list yet in 2026.

Dropping out of the top 12 from last month were Nebius (9th), IREN Ltd (10th), Qualcomm (11th) and Rocket Lab (12th).

Photo Courtesy: Piotr Swat on Shutterstock.com