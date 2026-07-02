The Trump administration’s technology portfolio may be about to get significantly larger.

At OpenAI’s latest reported valuation of roughly $852 billion, that stake would be worth just over $42 billion. The proposal remains in its early stages, and no agreement has been reached.

If the proposal materializes, it would add one of the world’s most valuable AI companies to a growing list of strategic investments backed by the Trump administration.

A Growing Government Investment Portfolio

The White House has increasingly embraced equity ownership as part of its industrial policy.

An OpenAI stake would represent the portfolio’s largest and most high-profile AI holding yet.

More Than Just an OpenAI Deal

For investors, the proposal highlights a notable shift in the relationship between Washington and Silicon Valley. Rather than relying solely on regulation, tax incentives or grants, the government could increasingly seek direct ownership in companies viewed as strategically important to the nation’s AI ambitions.

Whether the proposal ultimately moves forward remains uncertain and could require congressional approval. But if it does, the Trump administration’s technology portfolio would no longer be limited to chips, critical minerals and Bitcoin—it could soon include a multibillion-dollar stake in the company at the center of the AI revolution.

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