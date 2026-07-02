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July 2, 2026 7:39 AM 2 min read

Jim Cramer: 'Go For' AST SpaceMobile, Power Plant Maker 'Too Speculative'

Medline announced that it will report second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 32 cents per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is a “great speculative” stock, Cramer said. “I think you can make money in two years. I would go for it.”

The company announced on June 23 that its next three BlueBird satellites are scheduled to launch in the first half of August, expanding its space-based cellular broadband network.

AST SpaceMobile announced Tuesday that BlueBird satellites 11, 12, and 13 are targeted to launch aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the first half of August.

NuScale Power announced it will host a conference call to review second-quarter results on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $14.71 million.

Price Action

  • Nuscale Power shares gained 1.2% to settle at $10.15 on Wednesday.
  • Medline shares gained 5.8% to close at $41.73.
  • AST SpaceMobile shares fell 3.1% to settle at $86.10.

Photo via Shutterstock

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