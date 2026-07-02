Lending support to his choice, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak, on June 30, maintained Alphabet with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $375 to $415.

On Thursday, the European Union’s highest court upheld the €4.1 billion ($4.67 billion) antitrust fine against Google, which is owned by Alphabet, rejecting the company’s appeal over anti-competitive practices tied to the Android operating system.

Google said it updated its agreements in 2018 to comply with the original ruling and will continue focusing on innovation, while its shares slipped about 1% in premarket trading.

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Brian Belski, founder, CEO & chief investment officer at Humilis Investment Strategies, picked Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) .

Unum Group promoted Andrew Walker to executive vice president and chief customer operations officer on Wednesday.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) .

On the earnings front, J.M. Smucker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on June 9 and issued FY27 sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company issued FY27 adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Price Action

Unum Group gained 2.2% to close at $91.40 on Wednesday.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF rose 3% during the session.

Alphabet shares gained 1.1% to close at $361.21 on Wednesday.

J. M. Smucker shares rose 2.1% to settle at $114.86 during the session.

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