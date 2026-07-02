Top 3 Financial Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Solowin Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AXG)

Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT)

On June 17, BTIG analyst Douglas Harter maintained Redwood Trust with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8.5 to $6. The company’s stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.65.

RSI Value: 29

29 RWT Price Action: Shares of Redwood Trust fell 1.5% to close at $4.67 on Wednesday.

Shares of Redwood Trust fell 1.5% to close at $4.67 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 8.31 Momentum score.

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI)

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