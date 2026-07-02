Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
stock chart on tablet being held by hands
July 2, 2026 6:02 AM 3 min read

Top 3 Financial Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Solowin Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AXG)

Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT)

  • On June 17, BTIG analyst Douglas Harter maintained Redwood Trust with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8.5 to $6. The company’s stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.65.
  • RSI Value: 29
  • RWT Price Action: Shares of Redwood Trust fell 1.5% to close at $4.67 on Wednesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 8.31 Momentum score.

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Don’t miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved