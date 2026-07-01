Buffett Successor Bet Big on Alphabet, Delta and Macy’s: Are the Moves Paying Off?

Berkshire Hathaway New Q1 Buys

Berkshire Hathaway stock may be underperforming major stock market indexes in recent years. Some new stock picks made by Abel in the first quarter could help close the gap.

In the first quarter, Berkshire Hathaway completely exiting more than 15 stock positions was one of the bigger headlines. This included selling some positions that had been owned for years.

Another headline was the new Abel-led company announcing three new stocks bought in the first quarter, which were:

The new purchases surprised some with Buffett often avoiding the airline sector and mostly avoiding technology like Alphabet for years. The conglomerate did own a position in Class A shares (GOOGL) before the first quarter.

With the second quarter over, investors now have one quarter complete since Berkshire’s purchases to track how they are doing. Here’s an updated scorecard.

Greg Abel Stock Buys Scorecard

As of July 1, here are the current profits made from the three stocks that Abel added to Berkshire Hathaway in the first quarter, based on the closing price from March 31, 2026.

Delta Air Lines: $1,074,366,217.44, +40.6%

Macy’s: $16,255,199.25, +29.6%

Alphabet Class C: $251,466,980.10, +24.5%

All three of the new positions are up since the end of the first quarter. In total, the three positions are up around $1.34 billion and have gained 36%.

That’s not a bad return for one quarter for the new stock picks.

Investors will be closely monitoring the conglomerate’s next 13F to see if Abel made more big changes and announces any new stock holdings. Investors will also be watching to see if these new positions are maintained or changed, or if Abel is more okay with taking short-term profits than Buffett was.

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