EXCLUSIVE: Market Expert Jay Woods Picks Top 2 Magnificent Seven Stocks For Rest of 2026, 2027

Halfway through the year, Woods is making a change to his top two picks.

• What’s going on with NVDA stock?

Jay Woods Names Top Two Magnificent Seven Stocks

In an interview with Benzinga at the halfway point of 2026, Woods is ready to make a change to his favorite Magnificent Seven stocks for the second half of the year and into 2027.

"I still love the story in Alphabet," Woods tells Benzinga. "I like what they’re doing."

On the technical side for Alphabet, Woods said he’d like to see the stock stay above the $350 level.

Woods says Alphabet being added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average could be a good thing or a bad thing, but he much prefers the stock over Verizon, the name Alphabet replaced in the index.

"I think it’s a great thing."

After naming Tesla a "story to watch in 2026" and picking the stock as one of his top picks for 2026, Woods is making a change.

"Tesla, I’m a little weary of it. Looked for Tesla technically and once that broke $420 I was out."

While there could be speculation of a merger between Tesla and SpaceX, Woods said he’s going to avoid the stock.

Instead, it’s Magnificent Seven stock NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) that caught Woods’ eyes going forward.

"I think Nvidia has now given us an opportunity to get it on the cheap here. The recent weakness in the stock should bode well for investors who’ve been waiting for an opportunity to get in."

Woods said Nvidia’s revenue growth is outpacing others and they’re not spending as much other hyperscalers.

"Their fundamental story hasn’t changed."

Woods said Nvidia stock looks "inviting" for the next six months if not longer.

"I think these are the two that will have the longevity."

Woods calls Alphabet a core holding and tells Benzinga he puts his money where his mouth is, as he’s owned the stock for more than 15 years.

Just missing out on the top two was Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) , which Woods said is a great company, but might be more of a long-term growth story.

Is Magnificent Seven Still Magnificent?

"I think it will be a top index because those seven stocks’ market caps are now in the top 10. And thot’s how you want to look at it," Woods tells Benzinga.

Woods said it’s natural for some other stocks to come and take market cap away.

"But when you look at the story that shaped us in this bull run, this secular bull run, those were the seven stocks that started it."

Image via Shutterstock