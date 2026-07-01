Supporting his view, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse maintained Micron with an Overweight rating on June 29 and raised the price target from $1,500 to $2,000.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, picked Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) .

Lending support to his choice, BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained Palo Alto at Buy on June 30 and raised the price target from $333 to $380.

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Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to have a good second half.

Last week, Apple raised prices on several of its hardware products, citing an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage driven by the rapid expansion of AI data centers.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) .

On June 16, Mizuho analyst Salim Syed maintained Amgen at Neutral and raised the price target from $295 to $303.

Price Action

Micron gained 0.8% to close at $1,154.29 on Tuesday.

Palo Alto shares rose 2.7% to settle at $341.02 during the session.

Apple shares gained 2.7% to close at $289.36 on Tuesday.

Amgen shares rose 0.4% to settle at $362.12 during the session.

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